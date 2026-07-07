Lionel Messi & Enzo Fernandez score quickfire double in all-time classic World Cup comeback

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring for Argentina vs Egypt (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez have scored two late goals to turn this crazy game between Argentina and Egypt completely on its head!

Messi fired in a powerful effort to make it 2-2 with just a few minutes left, before Chelsea midfielder Fernandez popped up with a header in stoppage time to complete a stunning late comeback from two goals down.

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Mostafa Ziko had made it 2-0 to Egypt in the 67th minute for what looked like being a huge shock, with the African nation on the brink of knocking out the reigning World Cup holders.

But three goals in the space of just 13 minutes have turned the game on its head, with just minutes remaining now.

Lionel Messi saves Argentina with special strike

First, Messi made up for his penalty miss earlier in the game with an emphatic finish that nestled in off the bar…

Messi saves Argentina! ?? And what a goal to make things equal in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/x6EmMoiaF7 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 7, 2026

The 39-year-old has had a superb tournament so far, with this now his 8th goal so far as he extends his lead as the competition’s all-time leading scorer.

Enzo Fernandez heads in to put Argentina 3-2 up

Fernandez now looks to have produced the moment to win the game for Argentina, directing his header superbly from a peach of a cross by Lautaro Martinez…

WHAT. A. RECOVERY! ? Enzo Fernández heads Argentina into the lead in stoppage time ? pic.twitter.com/zreRbzAsq3 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 7, 2026

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What a game! Does this show Argentina can go all the way or is it a sign of worrying issues with Lionel Scaloni’s side? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!