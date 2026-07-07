Video: Egypt go 2-0 up as Argentina and Lionel Messi heading for shock World Cup exit

World Cup 2026
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Mostafa Ziko scores and celebrates as Egypt go 2-0 up vs Argentina
Mostafa Ziko scores and celebrates as Egypt go 2-0 up vs Argentina (ITV Sport)

Egypt winger Mostafa Ziko has scored to make it 2-0 against reigning world champions Argentina as we could be about to see one of the shocks of the 2026 World Cup.

The African nation are now just over 15 minutes away from a huge victory against world giants Argentina, who have won this trophy no less than three times.

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Now see below as Ziko has scored after a superb counter-attack by Egypt as they look set to be knocking Argentina and Lionel Messi out…

Messi also missed a penalty in the first half, so there’ll be a lot of focus on him and how he ultimately failed to step up for his country here in this important game.

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Egypt well worth their lead against Argentina

This has been an impressive performance from Egypt, with this side showing they’re more than just Mohamed Salah and ten others.

Goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir has been particularly impressive to save Messi’s penalty and also to keep out what looked like a certain goal for Julian Alvarez in the first half.

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UPDATE: Just as we’re writing this, Argentina have pulled one back through Cristian Romero, so it could be game on again!

Still, the South American giants have left it late and underdogs Egypt remain in a good position to get a huge victory here.

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