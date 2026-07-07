Johan Manzambi in action for Switzerland at the World Cup 2026 (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Transfer news journalist David Ornstein has an exciting update on Newcastle United’s pursuit of Switzerland World Cup sensation Johan Manzambi.

The talented 20-year-old has caught the eye at Freiburg in recent times and is also making a real name for himself with some superb displays at the World Cup 2026 in North America.

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The Magpies have previously been linked with Manzambi in a potential €60m deal by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, and now Ornstein has posted about them preparing to open talks over a deal.

See below for details as Newcastle seeming step up this exciting potential signing…

? Newcastle United to open talks with Freiburg in coming days as work continues to sign Johan Manzambi. #NUFC now leading contender for 20yo midfielder & intensifying efforts to get deal done. #Switzerland international keen on opportunity @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/WbueMd0xu1 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 7, 2026

Ornstein posted: “Newcastle United to open talks with Freiburg in coming days as work continues to sign Johan Manzambi. #NUFC now leading contender for 20yo midfielder & intensifying efforts to get deal done. international keen on opportunity.”

Johan Manzambi transfer looks like just what Newcastle need

Manzambi could be ideal to come in at Newcastle right now as Eddie Howe needs to rebuild this squad after the disappointment of losing both Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer.

Manzambi’s performances have shown that he could surely be an asset to a number of top clubs in either a central midfield role or more of an attacking role.

There has also been talk of Manchester United being in the mix for the Switzerland international, however, as per a recent report from the Daily Mail.

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The Red Devils look like they could also do with someone of Manzambi’s profile in midfield, but the Mail stated that NUFC looked to be at the front of the queue, and that’s now it seems to be continuing to play out.

It remains to be seen precisely how this will all unfold as it’s far from a done deal yet, but Newcastle fans can surely be excited now about winning the race for an in-demand talent with a big future.

Manzambi will likely also do well to choose Newcastle, where he’s perhaps more likely to get plenty of time to develop his game without the huge pressure he’d be under at Old Trafford.