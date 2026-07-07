Newcastle United have to face competition from rivals to sign midfielder Angelo Stiller

Newcastle United are reportedly looking closely at Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller as they continue planning a major refresh in the middle of the pitch.



According to BILD, the 25-year-old Germany international has been identified by Newcastle as an ideal candidate to strengthen their midfield this summer.

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The Magpies are expected to be active in that area, especially after Sandro Tonali’s move to Tottenham and continued uncertainty around Bruno Guimarães’ long-term future.

Stiller remains a Stuttgart player, but interest in him is growing. BuliNews reports that Newcastle are among the clubs pushing for information on a possible deal.

Manchester United have also been linked with Stiller in recent months, adding another Premier League layer to the story.

Stiller is a midfielder who is high in demand

Stiller is not the flashiest name on the market, but he is exactly the kind of midfielder who can give a team more control.

He is calm in possession, reads the game well and can dictate tempo from deeper areas.

That profile should appeal to Newcastle. Eddie Howe’s side have plenty of energy and physicality, but they need more balance if they want to compete properly in Europe and push back towards the Champions League places.

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Stuttgart are in a strong position because Stiller is under contract until 2028.

There has also been talk of a €36.5m release-clause situation, although reports suggest Stuttgart may be able to buy that clause out and negotiate a higher fee.

Newcastle United face Man United competition

Stiller would be a very smart signing for Newcastle. He may not arrive with the same hype as some Premier League-based targets, but his technical level and tactical intelligence could make him a perfect fit.

The danger for Newcastle is waiting too long. Man United have been searching for midfield solutions all summer, and if they return seriously, the race could become more complicated.

For Newcastle, this feels like the kind of deal they should try to progress early. Stiller is experienced, entering his prime and still young enough to improve.

If the price stays reasonable, he could become one of the more intelligent midfield buys of the window.

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