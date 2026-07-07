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Chelsea are looking to secure one of their brightest young talents with a new contract as interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs begins to grow.



The Blues have invested heavily in youth over recent years, but keeping those players happy and convinced by the pathway at Stamford Bridge is just as important as signing them.

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Jesse Derry now appears to be the latest academy-level talent Chelsea are determined to protect.

Football Insider reports that Chelsea are ready to hand the 19-year-old winger a new deal amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Shoot also claims that Juventus have made an approach in recent days, which has pushed Chelsea to move quickly.

Derry’s progress at Chelsea has not gone unnoticed

Derry only joined Chelsea from Crystal Palace last summer, as he signed a contract until 2029.

He arrived with a strong reputation after impressing in Palace’s academy and representing England at Under-19 level.

Since then, his development has been encouraging. Derry has mainly played for Chelsea’s Under-21s, where he has shown pace, confidence and a willingness to take defenders on.

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He scored seven goals in 21 appearances at youth level and also made three senior appearances last season.

That is exactly why Bayern’s interest should worry Chelsea slightly. The German club have built a strong reputation for spotting young attacking talent, and if they believe Derry can develop faster in Germany, they may try to tempt him with a clearer route to first-team minutes.

The Blues must show Derry a clear pathway

Chelsea are right to act quickly, but a new contract alone will not be enough. Young players want security, but they also want evidence that they can progress.

Derry does not need to become a regular starter immediately, but Chelsea must show him there is a plan. That could mean pre-season minutes, cup appearances or even a smart loan move where he plays every week.

The key is not to let him feel like just another name in a crowded youth system. Bayern and Juventus interest should remind Chelsea that top clubs are watching their academy closely.

If the Blues believe Derry has first-team potential, this is the moment to prove it. A new deal would be a strong first step, but the real challenge is giving him a route to grow.

Chelsea’s next signing edges closer as talks continue behind the scenes