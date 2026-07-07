Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during a training session one day ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2026 Final at Puskas Arena on May 29, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - MAY 29: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during a training session one day ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2026 Final at Puskas Arena on May 29, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have agreed to sign the former Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer, according to The Athletic.

The 26-year-old French goalkeeper is currently a free agent, and he could prove to be a very useful option for Arsenal in the cup matches. Kepa has decided to leave the club in order to play more often.

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Illan Meslier will struggle to play at Arsenal

The goalkeeper struggled for regular opportunities at Leeds United, and it remains to be seen whether he can convince Arsenal to give him more chances. It is highly unlikely that he will start ahead of David Raya at the London club, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The opportunity to play for a club like Arsenal can be hard to turn down, but the French goalkeeper needs regular opportunities at this stage of his career. Perhaps, joining a club where he would have been the first-choice goalkeeper would have been ideal.

As for Arsenal, it is an intelligent move, and they will be able to add more depth and quality to the goalkeeping department without spending a lot of money. The 26-year-old is unlikely to play often, and it does not make sense for Arsenal to spend heavily to add depth at that position. Signing the French goalkeeper on a free transfer will allow them to invest in the other areas of the squad.

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Arsenal need squad depth

Arsenal won the Premier League title last season, but lost the Champions League final to PSG. They will be looking to improve the team this summer and push for the European Cup once again. Adding more depth and quality to the team will be a priority for them.

They need to improve the attacking unit’s quality this summer. Adding a pacy winger and a reliable finisher could be a game-changer for them.