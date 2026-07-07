Latest: Romano confirms 'here we go' for Newcastle United midfield deal

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are closing in on another exciting young signing, with Ajax midfielder Sean Steur set to become the latest talent to join the club’s long-term project.



The 18-year-old has been highly rated in the Netherlands for some time, and Newcastle’s move shows they are not only looking for ready-made stars this summer.

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The Magpies are also trying to build a younger, more dynamic squad that can grow over the next few seasons.

That deal has now moved quickly, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Newcastle have verbally agreed a transfer with Ajax. The package is have verbally agreed a transfer with Ajax.

The package is worth €24m up front, plus €3m in add-ons, with the midfielder expected to travel for his medical next.

Steur adds youth and technical quality to Newcastle United

Steur is still an Ajax player, but the agreement appears to be at an advanced stage.

Ajax confirmed last year that he had signed a contract until 2028, which makes Newcastle’s move even more impressive because the Dutch club were not dealing with a player close to leaving for free.

Steur is a central midfielder with strong technical qualities, good awareness and the kind of calmness on the ball usually associated with Ajax academy products.

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Transfermarkt lists him as a Netherlands Under-19 international, and his development has clearly caught the attention of clubs outside the Eredivisie.

For Newcastle, this signing would fit their wider midfield planning.

The club have been linked with several senior names, but Steur represents a different type of investment: younger, cheaper than elite Premier League targets and potentially far more valuable in two or three years.

This could be a clever deal from Eddie Howe

This looks like a smart piece of business from Newcastle and Eddie Howe, even if supporters may not know too much about Steur yet.

Paying up to €27m for an 18-year-old is not a small gamble, but the modern market rewards clubs who move early.

If Steur develops properly, that fee could look very reasonable in the future.

The key will be patience. Newcastle should not expect him to instantly dominate Premier League midfields.

He may need time, minutes in cup competitions and careful coaching before he is ready for a regular role.

Still, this is exactly the kind of signing ambitious clubs should make. Newcastle need big names, but they also need future stars.

Steur could become oneof them if the club manage his development correctly.

Newcastle United target midfield general who is admired by rivals Man United