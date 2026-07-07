Ronaldo confirms major future decision after Portugal elimination from World Cup

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially confirmed that his World Cup journey is over, bringing an emotional end to one of the most remarkable international careers football has ever seen.



Portugal’s 2026 campaign ended in painful fashion with a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the last 16, as Mikel Merino struck late to send the Spanish side into the quarter-finals.

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For Ronaldo, now 41, it was not just another knockout exit. It was the final chapter of his World Cup story.

Speaking after the match, in comments reported by Reuters, Ronaldo admitted the tournament had been his last but refused to make an immediate decision on his wider Portugal future.

“It’s true, this was my last World Cup. There will be time to think about everything else, to be with my family, and I want to not make decisions when I’m heated. Life goes on.

“I have won three titles for Portugal. Before Cristiano, Portugal did not win a single title in history. I won Euro 2016, which for me is like winning a World Cup. I leave with a clear conscience and having given my best for Portugal.”

Cristiano Ronaldo exit makes the end of an era

Ronaldo leaves the World Cup stage as one of the competition’s most iconic figures.

Al Jazeera noted that he became the only player to score in six different World Cups, a record that underlines his extraordinary longevity.

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Still, the ending was cruel. Portugal had enough quality to go deeper in the tournament, but against Spain they struggled to create clear chances and lacked the cutting edge needed in a tight knockout match.

Ronaldo’s frustration was clear, but so was his pride. He did not win the World Cup, yet he changed Portugal’s history forever.

Portuguese icon can leave with his head high

Ronaldo’s World Cup ending should not be judged only by the Spain defeat. Of course, he would have wanted one final magical run, but football rarely gives perfect endings.

His bigger legacy with Portugal is already secure. Euro 2016 changed the country’s football identity, while the Nations League successes added more proof that Portugal became a true winning nation during his era.

The most important line from Ronaldo was that he leaves with a clear conscience. That feels right.

He gave Portugal goals, belief, leadership and global relevance for two decades.

The World Cup dream is over, but his Portugal story remains one of the greatest in international football.

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