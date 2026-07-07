Ruben Vargas #17 of Switzerland arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Switzerland and Algeria at BC Place Vancouver on July 02, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Sevilla winger Ruben Vargas has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old Switzerland International has attracted the attention of clubs like Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham United. Vargas was linked with Leeds United a few months ago.

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Multiple clubs eye Ruben Vargas

According to reports from Spain, West Ham have already made an enquiry for the attacker, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on the interest with an official proposal.

Vargas has done reasonably well in La Liga, registering three goals and six assists last season. Sevilla is willing to sanction his departure for around €15 million. The three English clubs certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and the Swiss international would be a very handy option for them in the final third.

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Vargas would be a handy option

West Ham is likely to lose Crysencio Summerville this summer, and they need a replacement. On the other hand, Tottenham need more quality on the flanks. They have looked quite mediocre going forward, and they need more cutting-edge. Vargas can take on defenders in one-on-one situations and create opportunities for his teammates.

Spurs have been eyeing Vargas for a while.

Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification, and they need a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions. Players like Vargas could be important additions, bringing depth and quality to the team.

The asking price is quite reasonable, and it will be interesting to see if the English clubs come forward with an offer to sign him. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the Swiss attacker, and he’s likely to be tempted if a concrete proposal is on the table.