After Fernandes & Tonali: Tottenham prepare ambitious £85m bid for attacker

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market, with Eli Junior Kroupi now emerging as one of their biggest attacking targets of the summer.



The 20-year-old French forward has become one of the Premier League’s most exciting young players after a brilliant season with Bournemouth.

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His pace, movement and finishing have made him a standout name, and Spurs believe he could add another dangerous edge to Roberto De Zerbi’s attack.

That interest has now stepped up, with talkSPORT reporting that Tottenham are ready to test Bournemouth’s resolve with an £85m bid.

The Cherries, however, remain firm in their stance that Kroupi is not for sale.

Kroupi would be another statement signing

For Spurs, this would be a major show of ambition.

After a disappointing league campaign, the club have moved aggressively to rebuild the squad and give De Zerbi the tools to compete again.

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Kroupi fits the profile perfectly. He is young, already Premier League proven and still has huge room to develop.

Bournemouth know that too, which is why they are refusing to make negotiations easy.

Tottenham must be careful with their interest

Kroupi would be an exciting signing, but £85m is a huge risk for a player with only one major Premier League season behind him.

Tottenham should push if De Zerbi sees him as a guaranteed starter.

But if this is more of a long-term project, Spurs must be careful not to overpay just because Bournemouth are standing firm.

There is no doubt that Spurs need attacking additions to the team and Kroupi is someone who has experience in the Premier League despite his limited time in England.

His ability to play upfront and in the wide attacking positions would be a huge asset for Spurs but Bournemouth’s demand seems too high.

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