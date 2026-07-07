Watch: Egypt stun Argentina with early goal in the round of 16 clash

World Cup 2026
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Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt applauds fans after the team's victory through the penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Australia and Egypt at Dallas Stadium on July 03, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Egypt have taken the lead in the round-of-16 clash against Argentina with an early goal from Yasser Ibrahim. 

The 33-year-old central defender scored an outstanding header to put his side in the lead 15 minutes into the match.

Argentina survived a scare against Cape Verde in the last round of the competition, and they will certainly not want to be in that position again. There is no doubt that they have an exceptional team, and it remains to be seen whether they can fight back quickly.

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Egypt score early against Argentina

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Lionel Messi misses a penalty

Argentina had the opportunity to score the equaliser almost immediately after they were awarded a penalty in the 21st minute. Lionel Messi has been in spectacular form throughout the World Cup, but the Argentina star missed his spot kick.

Meanwhile, Egypt will be looking to maintain their defensive organisation and frustrate Argentina for the rest of the game. They have players who can hurt the world champions on the counter, and the early goal certainly gives them the opportunity to exercise their game plan of sitting back and hitting Argentina on the break.

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