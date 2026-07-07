🔴 World Cup 2026 Live: Lionel Messi has penalty saved as Argentina trail Egypt

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Lionel Messi misses a penalty for Argentina against Egypt
Lionel Messi misses a penalty for Argentina against Egypt (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

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Lionel Messi misses his penalty against Egypt

Egypt have taken an early lead in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round-of-16 clash against Argentina.

The defending champions had the opportunity to draw level, but Lionel Messi missed his penalty in the 19th minute.

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Egypt stun Argentina with early goal as Lionel Messi misses a penalty

Egypt have taken the lead in the round-of-16 clash against Argentina with an early goal from Yasser Ibrahim. 

The 33-year-old central defender scored an outstanding header to put his side in the lead 15 minutes into the match.

Argentina survived a scare against Cape Verde in the last round of the competition, and they will certainly not want to be in that position again. There is no doubt that they have an exceptional team, and it remains to be seen whether they can fight back quickly.

Mauricio Pochettino on Folarin Balogun saga
Mauricio Pochettino with his USMNT players
Mauricio Pochettino with his USMNT players (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Speaking after the defeat to Belgium, USA manager Mauricio Pochettino seemed to hint that the whole Folarin Balogun saga had been a bit of an unwanted distraction.

“It didn’t affect our performance. It’s not an excuse. It wasn’t our day,” he said.

“But in a personal way, what is the point to insult or receive a lot of bad messages?

“It’s a rule for the federation to apply and to try [to overturn the ban]. My position was to train the team. If Balogun is available because Fifa allow for you to have the player, it’s not a problem.

“I feel disappointed with too many people. They put politics and manipulation, talk about ethics and integrity [first]. If we talk about the history of this game, I am disappointed in a personal way.”

Belgium thrash USA

After all that controversy with Folarin Balogun, it’s fair to say Belgium will have massively enjoyed that 4-1 win over the USA…

Analysis: Is Spain's underwhelming attack part of their preparations to face France?

Spain edged Portugal in the Round of 16, but once again looked a long way off the swashbuckling side of Euro 2024. Are Luis de la Fuente’s side deliberately shifting style or failing to find their form? More here.

Oyarzabal competes for the ball against Portugal.
Image via RFEF. Oyarzabal competes for the ball against Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dreams are over

Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup dream is over, and his ego and stubbornness surely cost Portugal a great chance this year.

Roberto Martinez has a superb team, but he was under huge pressure to keep playing Ronaldo despite the numbers showing his clear lack of impact…

A sad end to Ronaldo’s international career…

Mikel Merino the super-sub for Spain!
Mikel Merino celebrates scoring for Spain against Portugal
Mikel Merino celebrates scoring for Spain against Portugal (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Mikel Merino was Spain’s hero as he came off the bench to score the winner against Portugal.

The 30-year-old showed all his usual quality and composure to latch onto a quality through-ball late on and send Spain into the World Cup quarter-finals.

Full story here!

Diogo Costa's superb double save - video

Probably the moment of the match so far as it remains goalless between Spain and Portugal.

Watch below for a superb double save from Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa…

HT Portugal 0-0 Spain

0-0 at half time between Portugal and Spain. Some good chances, including for Mikel Oyarzabal and Nuno Mendes.

Nothing to separate the two teams yet, though.

Belgium inform USMNT they will seek appeal if Folarin Balogun plays

The Royal Belgian Football Association have informed US Soccer of their intention to file a complaint against them if Balogun takes to the field. They will claim that the USMNT have fielded an ineligible player if he does play, detailing that they are yet to be given any explanation as to why Balogun’s ban has been suspended,

REPRIEVE: United States striker Folarin Balogun is now eligible for Monday’s Round of 16 tie against Belgium. Pic: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Donald Trump on overturning Folarin Balogun's ban

This seems far from an ideal precedent being set here…

Donald Trump’s statement on Folarin Balogun in full:

“I saw the play, and I understand sports really well. That wasn’t a foul. It wasn’t even an infraction. It was two guys running full speed that happened to run into each other…These were two great athletes that got tangled up and this referee [Raphael Claus], who is a little bit suspect if you check his past [Brazilian authorities and FIFA found no evidence of wrongdoing by Claus, including match-fixing]… I don’t want to say that, because I don’t like to create controversy, but if you like I’ll provide you with his past… He made a call that nobody could believe.

“They are not allowed to review [potential red card incidents] in slow motion because it’s so different… Whereas, when you see it in ‘fast-motion’, it looked like two guys collided, which is exactly what happened. He [Balogun] didn’t do anything wrong, and he’s our best player, or one of our best players.

“I didn’t think a red card meant much, and then I started hearing he can’t play in the next game. Boy, that’s a big… if it happened to another player, it would have been unfair, but when they take your best player, or just about, and they say he can’t play, that’s very unfair. It’s one thing to penalise someone for the game, but how do you penalise them for a game that hasn’t even been played yet? It’s very unfair. You can’t do that. So yes, I asked for a review by FIFA.”

6th Jul 2026, 16:01
UEFA statement on Folarin Balogun
Folarin Balogun of the US Men's National Team
Folarin Balogun of the US Men’s National Team (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

UEFA have released a strong statement on the surprise decision to overturn Folarin Balogun’s red card and suspension for USA’s next game:

“A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted.

“When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined.

Equally, such decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition. “We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision.”

6th Jul 2026, 11:24
Javier Aguirre playfully swears at Anthony Gordon
Javier Aguirre tells Anthony Gordon
Javier Aguirre tells Anthony Gordon “f**k you”

WATCH the hilarious moment between Javier Aguirre and Anthony Gordon!

6th Jul 2026, 10:55
Alan Shearer praises "incredible" England

Alan Shearer has been among the pundits to heap praise onto an “incredible” performance for England.

Harry Kane and Declan Rice also responded to the result as they admitted this was up there with the best nights they’d experienced as players.

Full story here!

6th Jul 2026, 10:24
Jude Bellingham earns big praise

Former England striker Emile Heskey has singled Jude Bellingham out for praise against Mexico.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder has been described as “fantastic” by the pundit, who said that he did a bit of everything all over the pitch, as well as scoring two goals, of course.

Meanwhile, see how Bellingham got on in our England player ratings here.

6th Jul 2026, 09:29
World Cup highlights

What a night as Norway stunned Brazil with a 2-1 victory and England came out on top in a thrilling tie with Mexico.

Watch all the highlights here!

6th Jul 2026, 07:23
"I'm an admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo, he's a model of values" - Spain manager Luis de la Fuente

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has been effusive in his praise of Cristiano Ronaldo before his side face off against Portugal in their Round of 16 clash.

“I am a self-declared admirer of Cristiano, of people like him. He has character and is tireless; a model of values. I take my hat off to him. It is not just the legacy he is leaving behind, but the one he is yet to create. You have to keep a close eye on him in any situation. It is not necessarily about man-marking him, but you must be aware of him wherever he is on the pitch.”

Image via RFEF. De la Fuente speaks to the press.
6th Jul 2026, 00:59
KICK OFF DELAYED - ENGLAND VS MEXICO

Mexico vs England has been DELAYED and will now kick-off at 2am UK time

 

6th Jul 2026, 00:28
FULL TIME: Haaland's stunning double breaks Brazilian hearts as Norway reach first-ever World Cup quarter-final

Norway have pulled off one of the great World Cup upsets. The first half produced few clear chances despite Norway dominating possession. Nyland was excellent throughout, denying Bruno Guimarães with a fine penalty save while Alisson also had to be alert at the other end.

Brazil looked the more dangerous side going forward, but Norway were resolute, organised, and dangerous on the break.

Then Haaland happened. The Manchester City striker had been kept quiet all game, but substitute Andreas Schjelderup blazed past Endrick to deliver a teasing cross in the 79th minute, and Haaland attacked it with ferocity, powering a thunderous header past Alisson to break the deadlock.

He then iced the game completely in the 90th minute with a powerful low drive into the bottom-right corner, his seventh goal of the tournament.

Watch the goals here

Neymar pulled one back from the spot deep in injury time after Leo Østigard’s careless elbow on Casemiro, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

It is the sixth consecutive World Cup in which Brazil have been eliminated by a European nation and Neymar, 34, may well have just played his last game on the biggest stage.

Norway, meanwhile, march into the quarter-finals and will face either England or Mexico in Miami.

This is their greatest ever result, and Haaland’s tournament is only getting started.

5th Jul 2026, 23:34
GOAL! Erling Haaland scores again

Erling Haaland!! He has done it again, a stunning strike from outside the box to send his country into the quarters.

Norway minutes away from historic win.

5th Jul 2026, 23:00
GOAL! Erling Haaland gives Norway a late lead

ERLING HAALAND GIVES NORWAY A LATE LATE LEAD

 

5th Jul 2026, 22:43
Penalty Saved! Bruno Guimaraes sees penalty saved by Norway goalkeeper

It’s not the best of penalties from the Newcastle man linked with a move away.

Great save from the Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

5th Jul 2026, 21:16
Mexico fans launch fireworks outside England hotel

Well this isn’t ideal for England’s preparations…

Mexico fans found the England team’s hotel and did their best to disrupt the players before tonight’s big World Cup game…

5th Jul 2026, 10:43
France grind out win to set up Morocco tie
France players celebrate
France players celebrate (BBC)

France are celebrating a hard-fought 1-0 win. It wasn’t always pretty, but in the end Kylian Mbappe’s penalty was enough for Les Bleus.

Paraguay played a very aggressive game and the referee was pretty lenient on them at times, with their approach not doing much to contribute to the spectacle.

France had to be tough themselves to deal with a stubborn opponent, and they keep marching on as favourites to win the World Cup this summer.

5th Jul 2026, 00:08
1-0 to France!
Kylian Mbappe scores the penalty
Kylian Mbappe scores the penalty (BBC Sport)

France finally have the breakthrough against Paraguay, with a Kylian Mbappe penalty making it 1-0.

Desire Doue had been brought down in the box after a lively introduction from the bench, but the referee had to consult VAR before making the decision.

From there, Mbappe made no mistake with a typically cool finish into the bottom corner.

4th Jul 2026, 23:37
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