Head coach Xabi Alonso of Real Madrid CF looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Girona FC and Real Madrid CF at Montilivi Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Chelsea signed Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United last summer, but the South American has been quite underwhelming for them.

The 22-year-old could be up for grabs this summer, and multiple clubs from across Europe are keeping tabs on his situation. Saudi Arabian clubs are also monitoring the player.

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Chelsea sets asking price for Garnacho

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea would be prepared to sell the player for £60 million. They signed him for a few £40 million, and they are already prepared to cash in on the attacker.

Garnacho has not lived up to expectations at Stamford Bridge, and Xabi Alonso is prepared to rectify the mistake made by Enzo Maresca. He has 8 goals and 4 assists in 43 matches for the Blues.

Chelsea needs a quality attacker, and the Argentine is simply not good enough. They need an upgrade, and it remains to be seen whether they can first get rid of the fringe players.

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Alejandro Garnacho needs a move

Garnacho will look to play regularly next season, and leaving Chelsea would be ideal for him as well. Multiple clubs are interested in him, and Napoli are looking to secure his services. It could be the ideal move for him, but their asking price could complicate any potential transfer. It is highly unlikely that Napoli will be able to afford £60 million for him.

There is no doubt that he is a talented player with the attributes to develop into a quality attacker. However, he is a raw talent who needs polishing. Chelsea needs ready-made attackers who can make an immediate impact. It would be ideal for both parties to go their separate ways this summer.

Joining the right team could bring out the best in the former Manchester United player, and it remains to be seen whether he can sort out his future quickly.