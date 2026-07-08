(Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Andrey Santos is set to become a Manchester United player after the Red Devils reached an agreement with Chelsea for the highly-rated Brazilian midfielder.

The Red Devils have moved swiftly in the summer market to secure one of Brazil’s brightest young midfield talents, reinforcing their squad ahead of a demanding domestic and European campaign.

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Fabrizio Romano confirms Andrey Santos to Manchester United deal

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is fully locked in, giving it his trademark “here we go” seal of approval.

Manchester United have agreed to meet Chelsea’s premium asking price, settling on a total package worth £50 million.

The structure of the agreement satisfies Chelsea’s financial demands while protecting their long-term interests, as the West London club has also successfully negotiated a 10% sell-on clause into the contract.

?? Andrey Santos to Manchester United, here we go! Deal in place with medical now booked in next 24h for Brazilian midfielder.#MUFC to pay £50m matching price asked by Chelsea plus 10% sell-on clause. Contract until June 2031 to be signed tomorrow — follows @David_Ornstein. pic.twitter.com/l0o2LFXBtC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2026

United’s sporting department, heavily aided by the familiarity of technical director Christopher Vivell, targeted the 22-year-old midfielder to inject dynamic energy and technical security into their core structure.

Santos, who spent time on loan showcasing his abilities, was deemed an essential addition after earlier pursuits of other midfield targets failed to materialise.

Medical and contract signing in next 24 hours

Events are now unfolding rapidly behind the scenes. As per Romano’s follow up update, Santos is scheduled to fly into Manchester within the next 24 hours to undergo his comprehensive medical tests and finalise personal terms.

A long-term contract running until June 2031 is ready and waiting to be signed immediately after the medical assessments conclude.

??? Andrey Santos will be in Manchester for medical tests and contract signing in the nexr 24 hours. Chelsea have authorized medical tests for Santos on Thursday in Manchester. ?? pic.twitter.com/UAKe26DHIS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2026

How Andrey Santos will fit into Michael Carrick’s midfield

Under the tactical guidance of Michael Carrick, Manchester United has shifted toward a fluid, possession-heavy midfield system that demands both intelligence and immense spatial awareness. Santos fits this blueprint perfectly.

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Lailed as a complete box-to-box presence, the young Brazilian possesses an extraordinary football intellegence, capable of breaking up opposition transitions while comfortably progressing the ball under heavy pressure.

Playing alongside Kobbie Mainoo, and Ederson, who has also agreed a deal with the Red Devils, Santos will provide a defensive anchor and physical dominance, allowing United’s creative players greater freedom to dictate tempo in the final third.