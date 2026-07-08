Arteta targeting ruthless summer rebuild which could define Arsenal's title defence

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal appear to be preparing for one of their most important transfer windows under Mikel Arteta, with the club looking to strengthen several key areas of the squad.



According to Daily Mail, the Gunners are targeting a striker, midfielder, centre-back or full-back, and a goalkeeper as they look to stay ahead of their Premier League rivals.

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The biggest talking point, however, is the future of Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian winger is expected to leave Arsenal, with reports suggesting that Besiktas are pushing to sign him in a deal worth around €20 million.

That would mark the end of a successful spell at the Emirates, where Trossard became a reliable and intelligent attacking option for Arteta.

Arsenal would need to sign another winger

Trossard’s possible exit would leave Arsenal needing a new left-sided forward.

He may not always have been a guaranteed starter, but his ability to play across the front line made him a very useful squad player.

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Losing that flexibility could be a problem, especially with Arsenal expected to compete strongly in the Premier League and Champions League again.

There is still some uncertainty around the deal. Besiktas have made progress with Trossard’s representatives, but they are yet to submit a formal offer to Arsenal.

Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola on Arteta shortlist

If Trossard does move on, Arsenal could look at Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers or Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

Rogers would bring Premier League experience and physicality, while Barcola would offer pace, flair and Champions League-level quality.

Barcola is attracting major Premier League interest, including from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Selling Trossard only makes sense if Arsenal already have a serious replacement lined up. He is not the flashiest player in the squad, but he is dependable, versatile and experienced.

If the Gunners replace him with someone younger and more explosive, it could be a smart long-term move.

But if they let him go without upgrading properly, it may weaken their squad depth at exactly the wrong time.

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