Egypt register their protest after Argentina defeat by filing official complaint

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Egypt’s dramatic World Cup exit has now turned into a full refereeing controversy. The Pharaohs were beaten 3-2 by Argentina in a tense knockout match, but the result has not been accepted quietly by the Egyptian camp.



After leading 2-0 and then conceding three times late on, Egypt believe key decisions went against them at crucial moments.

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The frustration is understandable from their point of view. Knockout football is decided by fine margins, and when a team feels major calls have influenced the result, emotions naturally spill over.

This is no longer just about one defeat. It has become a wider debate about officiating standards at the tournament.

Egypt take their complaint to FIFA

According to journalist Ismael Mahmoud, Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abo Rida has filed an official complaint against French referee François Letexier and his assistants following the defeat to Argentina.

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The complaint reportedly asks for an investigation into controversial decisions and requests that the French officiating team be removed from the rest of the tournament.

That claim fits with wider reports around the fallout. AS reported that the Egyptian FA requested a FIFA investigation into the refereeing decisions from the match, with Egypt feeling several major incidents were not handled correctly.

Controversy overshadows Argentina comeback

Argentina’s comeback was still remarkable.

Egypt had taken a 2-0 lead before Argentina fought back late, with Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández scoring to turn the game around.

However, Egypt’s anger has dominated the aftermath. The main complaints appear to centre around decisions late in the match, including penalty appeals and incidents before Argentina’s decisive goal.

For Egypt, the feeling is not just disappointment, it is that a historic World Cup run may have been ended unfairly.

FIFA should review the major incidents openly, even if the result is not changed.

Transparency would help calm the situation and show that teams’ concerns are taken seriously.

That said, calling for the refereeing team to be removed from the tournament is a very strong step.

It shows just how angry Egypt are, but FIFA will need clear evidence of serious mistakes before taking that kind of action.

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