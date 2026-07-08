Garnacho could join former Man United teammates as reports of Chelsea exit escalate

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Chelsea could be heading towards another important squad decision this summer, with Alejandro Garnacho’s future now looking uncertain just one year after his move from Manchester United.



The winger arrived with a big reputation and plenty of excitement, but his first season at Stamford Bridge did not fully deliver the impact many expected.

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For Chelsea, this is not just about one player. It is also about squad balance, financial planning and deciding which attackers genuinely fit the club’s long-term direction.

If a strong offer arrives, the Blues may feel this is the right moment to move on rather than wait and risk his value dropping further.

Chelsea open door to permanent summer exit

According to TEAMtalk, Napoli are among several European clubs closely monitoring Garnacho’s situation, while the player could also consider Saudi Arabia if the right sporting and financial package is presented.

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The report adds that Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers, but they are not interested in sending him out on loan.

That stance is important. Chelsea do not appear to want another temporary solution.

They either want to keep the player or secure a permanent sale that helps them reshape the squad.

GOAL has also reported that Chelsea are open to selling Garnacho permanently after an underwhelming debut season, with the winger struggling to become a guaranteed starter.

Napoli link makes sense for Garnacho

Napoli would be an interesting destination. The Italian champions have already given fresh life to former Man United players, and Garnacho could join a familiar group if the move becomes serious.

Players like Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund are currently at Napoli and they have made progress in their career after leaving the Premier League, something that might attract Garnacho to Serie A.

Chelsea should only sell Garnacho if the offer is strong. He is still young, direct and talented, so giving up too early could backfire.

However, if he is not central to the manager’s plans, a permanent sale makes more sense than another wasted season on the bench.

A loan would only delay the decision, while a big fee could help Chelsea reinvest in players better suited to their attacking system.

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