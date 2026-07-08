Football fans

Modern football fans don’t just switch off when the referee blows the whistle. Between games, they dig into stats, scroll through social feeds and explore a growing world of online entertainment, and the data shows it’s a genuinely interesting shift.

There was a time when football fandom was a pretty simple affair. You’d watch the match on Saturday, maybe chat about it at the pub, then wait for the next fixture. That routine sounds almost old-fashioned now. Today’s supporters carry a whole digital universe in their pocket, and the days between matches have turned into their own lively arena, packed with highlights, deep stats dives, fantasy leagues and a rapidly expanding selection of online entertainment options.

Stats, scores and second screens

First up, the stats habit. A 2025 YouGov survey found that 68% of soccer fans regularly look up statistics during games, and that hunger for data doesn’t fade after the final whistle. In fact, it grows. Between fixtures, fans pore over pass completion rates, expected goals, pressing stats and player heat maps, all thanks to apps and analytics platforms that make deep football data accessible to anyone with a phone.

The second screen is a big part of matchday culture, but it’s just as lively between games. IBM research says 90% of sports fans check out content beyond live broadcasts; highlights, social media and analysis. About 29% juggle multiple devices during events, showing how second-screen viewing is on the rise. That figure keeps climbing each year.

Social media provides the never-ending touchline chat

If there’s one place where football fans always gather between matches, it’s social media. This is where the post-match discussions stretch on, transfer rumours explode or a single training ground clip racks up millions of views in days.

US football fans really stand out compared to the general population in social media use for sports news and content, 79.5% versus 61.9% overall, no matter the platform. And passive scrolling isn’t the norm. Fans are sharing, debating, making memes and building whole communities around their clubs on TikTok, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Online casinos and live casino games enter the picture

Beyond football content, more fans are turning to online entertainment to scratch that competitive itch while they wait for matches. The link between sports culture and online casino games has been growing fast, and the numbers prove it. By 2025, sports betting owned 52% of the online gambling market, but the fastest growing segment was online casino games; slots, live dealer tables and similar experiences.

Live-dealer gaming is especially popular with sports-focused players. The real-time, human element speaks to fans who are used to watching competitors under pressure. Sitting down for a hand of live blackjack with a dealer streaming in HD hits the same notes; quick choices, instant reads and immediate results. It’s an entertainment style built around tension and engagement, and that’s exactly what appeals to football fans between games.

Fantasy football and the gamification of fandom

Fantasy football is another major time-filler. Managing squads, making transfers, tracking injuries and agonising over captain choices has become a daily habit for millions. It keeps the week between games feeling purposeful and makes fans emotionally invested in fixtures they might otherwise ignore.

The top second-screen activities for live games include checking stats, browsing social media, watching another match on a second device, playing fantasy sports and betting. And bettors are generally the most engaged: They’re more likely to attend matches, buy merchandise and pay for streaming services.

Highlights, clips and the short-form revolution

Not everyone can sit through a full 90 minutes, especially between matchdays when the big games are long gone. That’s where highlight culture shines. About 61% of fans now watch highlights and short clips, and platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels make it easy to catch a wonder goal, controversial VAR call or a touchline meltdown in less than a minute.

In 2025, Kings League, Gerard Piqué’s creator-led seven-a-side competition, showed just how strong this format is. The league racked up over 900 million video views in 2025, fuelled almost entirely by shareable short-form content and livestream interaction.

Licenced platforms and responsible gaming

Not every online casino is the same, and for fans on the hunt for casino games during football downtime, picking a regulated operator is key. A prime example of a licenced platform is Starcasino of a licenced platform, which holds an A+ licence A+8112 from the Belgian Gaming Commission (Kansspelcommissie). It also holds a B+ licence B+4092 for dice games and mobile access, both fully verifiable in the public KSC registry.

The site covers a wide scope of casino games, from slots and live experiences to jackpots and special promos, and meets the strict standards set by the Kansspelcommissie. Gambling is strictly for players 21 and older, and the platform has built-in responsible gaming tools like deposit limits and session reminders.