Man United renew pursuit of Julian Ryerson as Borussia Dortmund set £25.6m asking price

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Man United are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund full-back Julian Ryerson after his impressive World Cup performances.

The Red Devils are searching for defensive reinforcement and versatility under Michael Carrick, and the Norwegian international has emerged as an ideal candidate to bolster their right flank ahead of their return to the Champions League.

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Manchester United renew interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson

According to a report from German outlet BILD (via Mirror), Manchester United have ‘renewed contact’ over a potential move to sign the Dortmund defender.

The club’s hierarchy is ready to reignite interest that had simmered before the tournament began.

As per the report, the Bundesliga outfit does not actively wish to lose the 28-year-old and plans to hold contract renewal talks once his international duties conclude.

However, Dortmund would consider his sale if they received a bid in the region of €30 million (£25.6 million). Initial exploratory talks have already taken place.

United view his robust blend of physical strength and pace in one-on-one situations as perfectly suited for the demands of the Premier League.

Ryerson’s stock has risen heavily after a fantastic club campaign in Germany where he established himself as a premier creator, providing an astonishing 15 assists from deep.

And he has continued to impress for Norway in their historic run in the World Cup so far.

Julian Ryerson and Norway are enjoying a fantastic world cup campaign

Ryerson’s performances on the international stage have truly put him back on the radar for Europe’s elite clubs.

The full-back put in a ‘truly outstanding’ performance as Norway overcame the odds to defeat tournament favorites Brazil 2-1 in a dramatic World Cup last-16 clash.

Returning to the starting lineup after battling a thigh injury earlier in the group stage, Ryerson worked tirelessly down Norway’s right flank for 62 minutes.

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He completely shut down Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, locking down his side of the pitch and recording an impressive 93% pass completion rate.

While a late Erling Haaland brace stole most of the headlines, scouts were highly impressed by Ryerson’s disciplined defensive display.

His contributions have helped push Norway into the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time in their history, setting up a highly anticipated blockbuster tie against England.