(Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Juventus had a direct contact with Emiliano Martinez’s camp today as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian giants are searching for a long-term option between the posts, and the World Cup-winning Argentina goalkeeper tops their transfer wishlist.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Fabrizio Romano shares update on Emiliano Martinez to Juventus

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Juventus established direct contact with the representatives of Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez today.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper remains the priority target for the Bianconeri hierarchy.

However, securing his services will not be straightforward. Any potential transfer hinges entirely on Aston Villa’s financial demands. As it stands, Villa’s valuation is deemed too expensive by Juventus.

Due to the complexity and cost of the operation, formal negotiations are expected to be postponed and hashed out after the conclusion of the World Cup.

????? Juventus had a direct contact with Dibu Martínez’s camp today as Argentina GK remains the favorite target. Deal depends on Aston Villa request, still seen as too expensive + to be negotiated after World Cup. ?? Another option is Guglielmo Vicario from #THFC. pic.twitter.com/Cn1Sqp6tAs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2026

Juventus could turn to Guglielmo Vicario if Martinez deal proves too expensive

Should the financial demands from the Premier League side prove insurmountable, Juventus have already mapped out an alternative plan.

The Italian giants will turn their attention to Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

The 29-year-old Italy international represents a highly attractive fallback option. Juve see him as a reliable alternative who could be secured on a more manageable financial package, keeping their defensive transition on track if Martinez proves completely out of reach.

Spurs likely to sell Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham appear perfectly willing to facilitate Vicario’s departure back to Serie A. Under head coach Roberto De Zerbi, the north London club has experienced a rapid shift in its goalkeeping hierarchy.

Spurs recently extended the contract of 23-year-old Czech talent Antonin Kinsky, who is firmly expected to be the first-choice goalkeeper moving forward after stepping up in the latter half of last season.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Furthermore, Tottenham have added experienced depth to the department by signing veteran Martin Dubravka on a free transfer to serve as the primary understudy.

With Kinsky and Dubravka anchoring the squad, Vicario has become surplus to requirements, clearing the path for a summer exit.