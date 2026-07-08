Andoni Iraola has a four-man shortlist to replace Salah after Diomande rejection

Liverpool’s summer window is starting to revolve around one major priority: finding the right long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.



The Egyptian has been such a defining figure at Anfield that replacing him is not simply about signing another winger.

Liverpool need someone who can carry threat from the right side, score regularly, create chances and fit into the next version of their attack.

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The main update comes a little later in the story, with The Athletic reporting that Liverpool had a €100million package for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande rejected.

The same report claims the Ivory Coast international would prefer to join European champions PSG if he leaves Leipzig this summer.

Liverpool change targets after Diomande rejection

Liverpool saw a bid worth around £86.3m rejected and that Diomande has agreed a five-year contract with PSG, although negotiations between PSG and Leipzig are still ongoing.

FootballTransfers has also claimed Liverpool were offered a possible chance to hijack the deal, but the player’s preference for Paris makes the situation difficult.

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It is easy to understand why Liverpool like him. Diomande is young, explosive and has the kind of directness that suits a team trying to refresh its attack.

However, once a player’s preferred destination becomes clear, Liverpool have to be careful not to waste too much time chasing a deal that may not happen.

Iraola has a wider plan to target a new wide attacker

PSG winger Bradley Barcola is also admired by Liverpool, and he could become an interesting option depending on PSG’s own transfer plans.

FourFourTwo reported that Liverpool have placed Barcola high on their wishlist, although PSG could demand more than £100m.

Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh, Koln’s Said El Mala and Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo are also on the list.

Liverpool should not panic if they miss out on Diomande. Barcola would be the most exciting alternative, but the price could become dangerous.

Minteh may actually be the smarter Premier League-ready option, while El Mala and Fernandez-Pardo look more like future investments.

Liverpool need ambition, but they also need patience, because replacing Salah properly will take more than one flashy signing.

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