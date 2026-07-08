Latest update out of Liverpool changes everything for forgotten star Harvey Elliott

General view outside the Liverpool stadium, as fans wave giant flags, which feature the Liverpool emblem. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer is already shaping up to be one of change, and not every big decision will involve a new signing.



Some of the most important calls could come from within the current squad, especially with Andoni Iraola now beginning work as the club’s new head coach.

For players who struggled for minutes last season, pre-season may offer a clean slate.

That is especially true for Harvey Elliott, whose future now appears to be in a holding pattern until he gets a clearer idea of where he stands under the new manager.

Liverpool are entering a new tactical era, and players who once looked close to the exit door may suddenly have a route back into the team.

Fresh start could change transfer picture for Elliott

Elliott is one of several players expected to assess his options closer to the new season, once it becomes clearer whether he features in Iraola’s plans, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old is due back at the AXA Training Centre before making a final decision on his Liverpool future.

That timing makes sense. Liverpool’s pre-season preparations have already started.

Iraola has met returning players at the AXA Training Centre, including those who spent last season away from the club.

Pre-season may decide Elliot’s Liverpool future

Elliott’s situation is interesting because this does not feel like a simple “stay or leave” decision.

Elliott should use pre-season before making any decision. A new manager means new ideas, and Iraola’s high-energy style could actually suit a player with Elliott’s creativity, work rate and ability to operate between midfield and attack.

However, he also needs regular football at this stage of his career.

If Liverpool cannot offer him a meaningful role, leaving may be the best move.

But for now, the smartest decision is to wait, impress Iraola, and then decide whether his future still belongs at Anfield.

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