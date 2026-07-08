(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s summer rebuild is entering a new phase under Enzo Maresca, and the right-back position appears to be one area the club are assessing carefully.



With Pep Guardiola now gone, City are not just looking for talented players, they need signings who fit Maresca’s ideas, understand possession-heavy football and can handle the physical demands of the Premier League.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That makes Chelsea’s situation interesting. The London club have several strong options in defence, but selling a young full-back to a direct rival would always be a difficult call.

City may admire the player, but admiration alone will not be enough if Chelsea’s asking price remains too high.

Man City interest meets Chelsea’s firm stance

According to The Athletic, Manchester City are big admirers of Malo Gusto, but Chelsea’s valuation of the 23-year-old is considered prohibitively high.

Unless there is a major change, City are expected to look elsewhere, although the report adds that there are not many other options in the market who strongly appeal.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The interest makes sense from City’s point of view. Gusto is quick, aggressive, technically clean and comfortable playing in advanced areas, all qualities that could suit Maresca’s system.

The Italian already knows Chelsea well from his time at Stamford Bridge, which may also explain why City’s recruitment team are looking closely at players from that squad.

However, the financial side is the major obstacle. The Independent reported that Chelsea are demanding around £75 million for Gusto, with City among the clubs interested in the France international.

Maresca presence makes this a complicated deal

City’s change in direction is important here. Reuters reported that Maresca was appointed as Man City manager on a three-year deal after the club agreed compensation with Chelsea, replacing Guardiola ahead of the new season.

This would be a smart signing for City in football terms, but not at any price.

Gusto has the profile to become a long-term solution at right-back, and his energy would fit well in a team that wants to dominate the ball and press high.

From Chelsea’s side, though, selling him to City would be a huge risk. Reece James has had injury issues, so Gusto is more than just a backup.

Unless City make an offer Chelsea cannot refuse, this feels like a transfer chase that could end with Maresca having to look elsewhere.

Enzo Maresca offers £100m winger fresh lifeline in Man City rebuild