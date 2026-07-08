Man United told hefty asking price by Dortmund for midfielder Felix Nmecha

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Manchester United’s search for a new midfielder is starting to show just how difficult this summer market could become.



The Red Devils clearly need more quality, control and energy in the middle of the pitch, but identifying the right player is only half the challenge.

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The bigger problem is convincing clubs to sell key players at a reasonable price.

United have been linked with several midfielders in recent weeks, which suggests the club are keeping a broad shortlist rather than focusing on one name too early.

That is probably wise, because the latest update from Germany makes one potential deal look extremely expensive.

Man United face massive fee for midfield target

According to The Athletic, Felix Nmecha is an option for Man United as they look to strengthen in midfield, but Borussia Dortmund sources have made it clear that the Bundesliga club value the 25-year-old at around €120million, which is roughly £103m.

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That price tag makes the deal very difficult. FootballTransfers has also reported that United have learned of Dortmund’s huge valuation, with the German club in no rush to sell.

It is easy to understand why Dortmund would take that stance, especially after the midfielder became an important part of their team.

Nmecha also extended his Dortmund contract until 2030 earlier this year, according to FotMob.

That long deal gives Dortmund strong control in negotiations and makes any summer exit even more complicated.

United need to act smartly in the market

From United’s point of view, the interest makes sense. Nmecha offers height, mobility and technical quality, while also having experience in a demanding league.

He could add balance to a midfield that has often lacked consistency and physical presence.

However, the valuation changes everything. At more than £100m, this would not be a normal midfield signing, it would be a statement purchase.

United have made expensive mistakes before, so they cannot afford to chase a player simply because he fits the profile.

United should keep Nmecha on their list but not make him the main target at that price.

He is a talented player, but €120m feels far too high unless Dortmund seriously soften their stance.

United need midfield upgrades, but they also need smarter spending. If the fee stays anywhere near that level, walking away would be the sensible move.

Manchester United have not given up on £80m transfer just yet