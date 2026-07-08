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Manchester United are set to receive a financial windfall as Mason Greenwood is set to join Fenerbahce.

The Old Trafford hierarchy stands to gain heavily from a strategic sell-on clause inserted into his previous departure paperwork, providing a clean financial boost to the Premier League side’s summer transfer budget.

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Ben Jacobs shares update on Mason Greenwood’s move to Fenerbahce

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Greenwood is nearing a move to Fenerbahce in a deal worth around €45 million (£38.9 million).

The Turkish giants have accelerated talks with Marseille and are now leading the race for the former Manchester United forward, despite interest from several European clubs, including Tottenham and Roma.

Jacobs reports that personal terms have already been agreed, with Greenwood set to sign a lucrative four-year contract in Istanbul.

How much money will Manchester United receive from Mason Greenwood’s transfer?

Should the transfer go through as expected, Manchester United are in line to receive approximately €5 million (£4.3 million).

When United sold Greenwood to Marseille in 2025 for £26.5 million, they negotiated a sell-on clause worth close to 50% of any profit from a future sale.

Because Fenerbahce’s proposed €45 million offer significantly exceeds Marseille’s original purchase price, United are entitled to a substantial share of the profit generated by the transfer.

Mason Greenwood is close to joining Fenerbahçe for around €45m. Four-year contract agreed, as @FabriceHawkins called. Should a deal be finalised, Manchester United will receive around €5m due to a sell-on clause approaching 50% on profit from the original £26.5m deal.??????? pic.twitter.com/8sq9tUU3Ho — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 8, 2026

The unexpected windfall would provide additional flexibility to the club’s summer budget as Michael Carrick continues to reshape his squad ahead of the new season.

Why Mason Greenwood’s transfer still benefits Manchester United

Greenwood’s imminent move to Turkey marks another major turning point in a career that once appeared destined for superstardom at Old Trafford.

The forward was widely regarded as one of the most naturally gifted academy graduates to emerge from Manchester United’s ranks in recent years, possessing elite finishing ability and the versatility to play across the front line.

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However, his career trajectory changed dramatically following his arrest and suspension in early 2022.

Although the criminal charges against Greenwood were later discontinued, widespread public scrutiny and internal reviews meant a return to Manchester United became increasingly unlikely.

After rebuilding his career during a loan spell at Getafe and subsequently earning a permanent move to Marseille, Greenwood now appears set to embark on another chapter with Fenerbahçe.

For Manchester United, the deal represents smart long-term business, allowing the club to benefit financially from a player who no longer forms part of their sporting plans.