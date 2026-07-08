Chelsea want one centre-back this summer, Frenchman & Spaniard on radar

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Chelsea’s summer business is beginning to look more focused, and the defence now appears to be a major part of the club’s transfer thinking.



After a season where injuries, inconsistent partnerships and squad uncertainty caused problems at the back, the Blues seem ready to add another centre-back who can either improve the team immediately or develop into a long-term option.

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The main update comes from The Athletic, who have reported that Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix is a primary defensive target for Chelsea, while Como’s Jacobo Ramon is also admired.

That interest makes sense because Chelsea need defenders who are comfortable defending space, quick enough to play in a higher line, and strong enough to handle Premier League forwards.

Chelsea look for more pace and power in defence

Lacroix looks like the more ready-made option.

Crystal Palace confirmed in 2024 that he joined from Wolfsburg on a five-year deal, and he has since built up valuable Premier League experience.

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talkSPORT has also reported that Chelsea are pursuing the French defender and could include players such as Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Axel Disasi or Benoit Badiashile in a possible swap deal.

That could be important because Palace are unlikely to sell cheaply.

The Sun has also claimed Chelsea are considering offering players as part of a deal, although formal talks had not started at the time of its report.

Blues are looking for a younger, long term player

Ramon would be a very different signing. The Spanish centre-back is younger and less proven in English football, but he has an interesting profile.

Yahoo Sports reported that Chelsea have shown interest in the Como defender, who is partly owned by Real Madrid after his move from Spain.

Chelsea should prioritise the Premier League-ready option if they want an immediate defensive upgrade.

The squad already has plenty of young players who need time, so adding another project defender may not solve the short-term issue.

That said, the price has to be sensible. If Palace demand a huge fee, Chelsea should explore a swap deal rather than overpaying.

Overall, this is a smart area to target because a stronger, quicker and more settled defence could make a bigger difference than another attacking signing.

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