Arsenal completes major move as Frenchman agrees to join the Premier League champions

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal look set to strengthen their goalkeeping department with a low-cost move that could quietly help Mikel Arteta’s squad planning.



The Gunners have already built one of the strongest teams in England, but adding experienced cover behind David Raya is still important, especially with domestic cups, European football and a long Premier League season to manage.

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According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Illan Meslier to Arsenal is now a “here we go” deal, with the former Leeds United goalkeeper completing his medical in London on Tuesday and signing his contract after agreeing to the project.

That is backed up by other reports, with Sky Sports reporting that Arsenal are set to sign Meslier on a free transfer after he was released by Leeds United last week.

Arsenal decide to add goalkeeping depth

The report adds that the Frenchman is expected to arrive as a third-choice goalkeeper, which would allow young Arsenal keeper Tommy Setford to leave on loan and gain regular first-team experience.

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It is not a glamorous signing, but it makes sense from a squad-building point of view. Meslier has Premier League experience, is still only 26, and arrives without a transfer fee.

Meslier’s career has been unusual. He was once seen as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in England, but his time at Leeds ended badly after a drop in form and a fall down the pecking order.

Meslier move makes sense for all parties

The Sun reported that he did not feature during the 2025/26 season and had fallen behind other options at Leeds before his exit.

This is a sensible signing rather than an exciting one. Arsenal are not bringing him in to challenge Raya immediately, so the expectations should be realistic.

As a free transfer, Meslier gives Arteta another experienced goalkeeper, protects the squad if Kepa leaves, and allows Setford to continue his development elsewhere.

If Arsenal keep the wages reasonable, this looks like a smart depth move with very little downside.

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