Free agent striker becomes top Chelsea priority to replace Liam Delap

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s summer planning appears to be centred around one major question: what do they really want their attack to look like next season?



Liam Delap only joined the club from Ipswich Town in 2025, signing a contract until 2031 after scoring 12 Premier League goals in the 2024/25 campaign, but the Blues are already being linked with several different striker profiles as they look to sharpen their forward line.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The main name as per sources is Dusan Vlahovic, with Chelsea said to be exploring the Serbian as a serious option if they decide to reshape their striker department, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

TEAMtalk previously reported that Chelsea had been in contact with the player’s representatives.

That free-agent angle is what makes the deal interesting. Chelsea have spent heavily in recent years, so signing a proven striker without a transfer fee would be a smart financial move.

Chelsea have other options on their radar

Chelsea are not only looking at Vlahovic. Ollie Watkins remains a strong Premier League-proven option, although Sky Sports reported last year that Aston Villa considered him not for sale and valued him at around £60m.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Brentford’s Igor Thiago is another name to watch. Francesco Pio Esposito would be more of a long-term investment, but that deal also looks difficult, with reports suggesting that the player is happy at Inter.

Victor Osimhen is still the superstar option, but Chelsea’s interest had been rekindled, and any deal would likely be financially complicated.

Vlahovic would be the ideal striker for the Blues

Chelsea should make Vlahovic their main striker target if the financial package is sensible.

On a free transfer, he represents a rare market opportunity for a club that has spent heavily in recent years and now needs smarter, more controlled recruitment.

He may not be the perfect striker, but he has experience at the top level, a strong physical profile, and the kind of penalty-box presence Chelsea have often lacked.

That said, Chelsea cannot afford to treat this as another name-driven signing. Vlahovic would still demand big wages, and the club must be sure he fits the style of Xabi Alonso.

If Chelsea sign him simply because he is available for free, it could become another expensive mistake.

But if they believe he can lead the line, link play better, and finish chances regularly, then this could be one of the smartest moves of the summer.

Xabi Alonso ready to rectify Maresca mistake with £60m Chelsea decision