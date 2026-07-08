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Arsenal’s summer transfer plans are starting to centre around Morgan Rogers, with the Aston Villa midfielder now viewed as one of the most important names on Mikel Arteta’s shortlist.



The 23-year-old has developed into one of the Premier League’s most exciting young attacking midfielders, combining power, direct running and final-third quality.

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After helping Villa enjoy a strong campaign, Rogers has also strengthened his reputation with England, making him an even more attractive option for clubs looking to add homegrown quality.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have made Rogers their top target and want to bring the England international to north London this summer.

The Guardian has also reported that the Gunners have identified him as their priority signing, although Aston Villa’s stance remains firm.

Why Rogers has become a priority for Arsenal

This is not an easy deal for Arsenal. Villa are under no pressure to lose one of their best players cheaply, and Sky Sports has cited reports claiming they value Rogers at around £130m.

That price reflects his importance to Unai Emery’s side. Rogers can play as a No.10, from the left or

even in a more advanced role, which makes him exactly the kind of flexible attacker Arteta likes.

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Arsenal already have quality in those areas, but Rogers would bring something different: strength in transition, ball-carrying ability and the confidence to drive at defenders.

Villa’s financial situation may also be worth watching. talkSPORT has reported that Villa’s PSR and UEFA financial position could influence their summer decisions.

Gunners should push but avoid panic spending

Rogers would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal, but only if the deal is structured smartly.

He fits the club’s direction perfectly. He is young, Premier League proven, physically strong and still improving.

Arteta wants players who can operate in multiple roles, and Rogers would give Arsenal another powerful option between midfield and attack.

However, £130m is a huge figure. Arsenal cannot afford to let admiration turn into desperation.

If Villa refuse to lower the price, the Gunners should look at add-ons, instalments or even player-plus-cash ideas before walking into a record-breaking deal.

Rogers may be Arsenal’s top target, and rightly so, but this transfer has to make sense financially as well as tactically.

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