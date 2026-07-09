£100m midfielder’s World Cup performances making transfer move less likely claims insider

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez could end up staying at Chelsea because his transfer fee is too high for any serious interest.

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Enzo Fernandez is in a tricky situation.

The midfielder wants to leave Chelsea – he made that clear with his comments earlier this year, and with his subsequent refusal to commit to the club.

But the fact that the Blues paid more than £100m for him and are determined to not lose a penny on any sale means that very few clubs are interested. Now that Real Madrid have declared publicly that they’re not interested, there’s almost nobody left.

As journalist Ben Jacobs pointed out, Enzo’s strong World Cup isn’t really attracting suitors – it’s just reinforcing Chelsea’s belief that he’s player worth what they’re asking for.

Enzo could be playing his way out of a future move

“Enzo Fernandez, at the price he’s valued, doesn’t have that many options,” Jacobs said on the London is Blue podcast this morning.

“He’s again putting himself at the forefront of a lot of clubs’ minds and in the shop window because of the World Cup he’s having, but this will only make Chelsea double down in wanting to keep him unless their valuation is met and he’s still very well contracted.”

In other news…

One really interesting player on the market this summer is Christos Tzolis, and Arsenal are front of the queue to sign him.

Liverpool are really keen on Bradley Barcola this summer – but the price PSG are putting on him is pretty crazy, and there are big questions over whether the Reds would pay it.

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