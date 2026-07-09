(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Chelsea are open to selling Alejandro Garnacho for the right fee despite having signed him just last season.

The Blues are navigating a hectic summer window of squad restructuring under their new management, and the young winger could find his brief stay in West London cut abruptly short.

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Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea don’t consider Garnacho untouchable

According to the latest from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X, Alejandro Garnacho can leave Chelsea this summer as the club hierarchy does not view him as ‘untouchable’.

The 22-year-old Argentina international arrived from Manchester United last summer in a highly publicised £40 million package, but he struggled to consistently nail down a permanent starting spot during a turbulent campaign for the Blues.

Romano states that in the event of a good proposal on a permanent deal, Chelsea are ready to open the doors to an exit.

?? Alejandro Garnacho can leave Chelsea this summer and he’s not untouchable. In case of good proposal on permanent deal, #CFC ready to open doors to exit with initial movements started in terms of clubs keen. Garnacho can leave after just one season at Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/8NREqgVIL0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2026

Initial movements have already started behind the scenes, with several clubs registering an interest in his services.

Chelsea sources have indicated they will only consider a permanent sale rather than any loan arrangements to raise immediate funds for their own incoming targets.

This potential exit comes after just one season at Chelsea, and his former club Manchester United will be watching closely due to a 10% sell-on clause secured during his original sale.

Garnacho linked with move to Saudi club Al Qadsiah

As internal interest begins to mount, a lucrative escape route from the Premier League has already emerged.

Reports suggest Saudi Pro League outfit Al Qadsiah are keen on landing the winger.

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The ambitious Saudi side, which has been aggressively targeting top-tier European talent to bolster its squad, is heavily exploring a deal.

While multiple English clubs are also quietly monitoring his fluid situation at Stamford Bridge, the immense financial backing of Al Qadsiah makes them a highly concrete threat in the race.

With Chelsea willing to cooperate, formal talks could advance rapidly if a substantial offer is submitted.