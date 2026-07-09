Arsenal prepare new £80m bid to try and persuade elite Premier League midfielder to join them

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes wants to leave Newcastle, and Arsenal are hoping to take advantage of his situation with some opportunistic bids.

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News broke last night that Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, fresh from a crucial penalty miss on Saturday night which helped condemn his country to an early World Cup exit against Norway, was now ready to push to leave Newcastle.

The Magpies have had a difficult summer already, forced to sell Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali. They will be desperate to avoid Bruno going the same way – but their options may be limited.

Arsenal look to take advantage of vulnerable Newcastle

According to TeamTalk today, Arsenal have taken the hint, and are preparing a new bid for Guimaraes to try and test Newcastle’s resolve. Apparently two bids have been rejected already, but the Gunners are set to return with an £80m effort.

The piece claims there is serious discontent at St James’ Park already: “club insiders are said to be frustrated by the situation, particularly as they battle to retain their on-field leader without European football to offer next season.”

Losing Bruno would take the emergency to a new level, and the whole project there would feel like it was returning to square one.

In other news…

Newcastle have sold a lot of players this summer, so it’s no surprise to see them linked with some potential incoming players too.

Arsenal have been linked with Ezri Konsa, the Aston Villa defender who has become a regular for England at this World Cup.

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