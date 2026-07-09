Arsenal could get ridiculous G/A generator for less than €40m

Christos Tzolis celebrates a goal for Club Brugge (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Arsenal want to refresh the left side of their attack this summer, and there’s out breakout star they’d love to sign.

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Christos Tzolis is one of the most interesting transfer prospects on the market this summer, and there’s an update on his future today from TeamTalk.

After a few years bumping around lesser leagues in Europe, Club Brugge’s amazing scouts picked him out and he’s simply exploded in Belgium.

Arsenal keen on attacker who has dominated Belgian league

The report today claims that Arsenal see Tzolis as a “genuine target”, with Leandro Trossard on his way out and the Gunners also open to offers for fellow left wing option Gabriel Martinelli.

Brugge want to beat the Belgian league record for a sale, which stands at €37.5m. That seems pretty cheap for a player who has produced a ridiculous number of goals and assists, and has looked good in the Champions League too.

The 24 year old is ready to be tested in a top league, and as it stands the Gunners are favourites to sign him. There is still time for other teams to get involved, however, and it will be interesting to see how high that fee actually gets.

In other news…

Liverpool are really keen on Bradley Barcola this summer – but the price PSG are putting on him is pretty crazy, and there are big questions over whether the Reds would pay it.

There’s an experienced midfielder hitting the transfer market this summer, and at least one Premier League team are interested in him.

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