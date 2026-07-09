Bruno Guimaraes in action for Brazil at the World Cup (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Arsenal are understood to be cautiously optimistic over agreeing a £75-80m transfer for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

As first reported in an exclusive piece here for the Daily Briefing, Arsenal remain in talks with Newcastle over a deal for Guimaraes, even though the Magpies have already rejected two offers and are not keen to sell.

The feeling remains that Arsenal and Newcastle will probably come to an agreement, with negotiations not broken off at this stage, and with Guimaraes himself formally communicating to his club that he wants to be allowed to move to the Emirates Stadium.

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The Brazil international has been Arsenal’s focus recently, though there is also still some interest in Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

Arsenal aiming to strengthen midfield with Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal have a world class midfield pairing in Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, while Myles Lewis-Skelly also performed really well in that position late on in the season just gone.

Still, Mikel Arteta could do with more depth, and Guimaraes also looks like someone who can provide the team with a bit more quality on the ball due to his playing style that focuses on line-breaking passes and creative play that helps bring the team forward.

The 28-year-old is also surely too good to stay at a Newcastle side that seem to be in freefall at the moment, with Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali already both leaving this summer.

This follows NUFC having a disappointing season in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League again, so it makes sense that someone like Guimaraes is tempted by the chance to join Arsenal.

Bruno Guimaraes can be a winner with Arsenal

Guimaraes has won the Carabao Cup during his time at Newcastle, but in general he must be a bit disappointed with how the project at St James’ Park has gone.

At Arsenal, meanwhile, the former Lyon man could surely be a lot more confident of winning major trophies, with Arteta’s side having just won the Premier League title, whilst also being very unlucky to lose the Champions League final on penalties.

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With a signing like Guimaraes, Arsenal will be even better-placed to win more silverware, so he’ll undoubtedly feel this is the right move for him, and at his age it might be the last big opportunity he gets.

Scott could also be an option for a similar price, but for now Bournemouth are insisting he’s not for sale and they’re trying to get him to sign a new contract.