Morgan Rogers celebrates a goal for Aston Villa (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

I have been told that Arsenal have made significant progress on personal terms with Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers.

One source even went as far as saying there is already an agreement in principle on the player’s five-year contract, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing.

Others weren’t quite as gung-ho as that yet, but the feeling has been clear for a while now that he’s their top target, he wants the move to the Emirates Stadium, and things are progressing.

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The issue remains Arsenal and Aston Villa reaching an agreement, with widespread reports that Rogers’ asking price could be as high as £130m.

Villa sources will of course insist on that kind of valuation, but others in the industry expect the final price to be closer to £100m, with significant and easy-to-reach add-ons potentially taking it to £115-20m. It’s a bit early to confirm this just yet, though.

Morgan Rogers and Bruno Guimaraes transfers would show Arsenal’s intent

Arsenal have won 14 league titles in their history, including four in the Premier League era, but they haven’t retained a title since all the way back in the 1930s.

There seems to be a very clear intent this summer to put that right, with the club showing huge ambition with the pursuit of two top Premier League players in the form of Rogers and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes.

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Of course, these deals aren’t done yet, but it’s looking promising, and it would show just how serious Arsenal are about building on the success they had in 2025/26.

Mikel Arteta’s side won the Premier League title, ending their 22-year drought, while they also made only their second ever Champions League final, though that trophy still eludes them.

If AFC can bring in both Rogers and Guimaraes, there will surely be growing confidence that the club can not only retain their title, but also finally go that step further and win the Champions League.