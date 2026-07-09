Arsenal transfer race heats up as interest increases in Eli Junior Kroupi

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s search for attacking depth could become one of the more interesting parts of their summer window.



The Gunners already have quality across the front line, but Mikel Arteta knows that staying at the top requires constant improvement.

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With another title challenge and Champions League campaign ahead, Arsenal cannot afford to stand still while rivals strengthen.

A young striker with Premier League experience would be an attractive option, especially if Arsenal want someone who can develop behind the club’s main forwards while also pushing for minutes straight away.

The problem is that the market is crowded, and several major clubs are now watching the same player.

Arsenal among clubs watching Bournemouth attacker

According to reports from Spain, Barcelona have shortlisted Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi, but they could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Tottenham.

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From an Arsenal angle, the interest makes sense because Kroupi is young, quick, technically sharp and already familiar with English football.

The competition, however, looks serious. talkSPORT reported that Kroupi scored 13 Premier League goals in 33 games for Bournemouth and has attracted attention from several top clubs, with Tottenham also strongly interested.

That kind of return at his age naturally makes him one of the most exciting young forwards in the league.

Gunners must take decision over their interest soon

Arsenal may also have been handed some hope by Barcelona’s wider transfer plans.

Football.London reported that Barcelona’s preference for Julian Alvarez could boost Arsenal and Tottenham in the race for Kroupi, although PSG’s interest still makes the situation difficult.

Arsenal should monitor this deal closely but avoid getting dragged into an inflated bidding war.

Kroupi is a very talented forward with huge potential, but Bournemouth will not sell cheaply, especially after his strong Premier League season.

For Arsenal, the key question is whether he is ready to play an important role now. If Arteta sees him as a future star who can contribute immediately, then moving early could be smart.

Source: Arsenal reach agreement in principle for £100m-plus star to join on five-year contract