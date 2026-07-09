"I'm very happy" - Arsenal star speaks out on his future

Mikel Merino in Spain training (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has spoken out on his future, insisting he’s “very happy” with life at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spain international has been a key player for the Gunners since he joined in the summer of 2024, though he hasn’t always managed to establish himself as an automatic starter.

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Still, Merino looks like someone who works well as a squad player, or even better as an impact sub, as he showed for Spain in their recent World Cup win over Portugal.

Discussing his situation, Merino made it perfectly clear that he’s happy at Arsenal and not looking to move away from the north London club…

???? Mikel Merino on his future: “I’m very happy at Arsenal and I don’t expect

anything else”. “They make me feel as part of the family at the club”, told COPE. pic.twitter.com/w0sSPUloYH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2026

Fabrizio Romano posted about Merino, putting out the following on his X account: “Mikel Merino on his future: ‘I’m very happy at Arsenal and I don’t expect anything else. They make me feel as part of the family at the club’, told COPE.”

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Mikel Merino’s fascinating transformation at Arsenal

Merino looked like more of a defensive midfield player during his time at former club Real Sociedad, but it’s not quite the role he’s ended up playing under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

The 30-year-old ended up playing as an emergency striker for the Gunners in 2024/25 when they had both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus out injured for a lengthy period, and it proved a surprise success.

Since then, Merino has ended up playing more of an attacking role for both Arsenal and Spain, and he really looks like the ideal kind of profile to come on and change a game from the bench.

Arsenal will surely have no plans to let him go any time soon, so they’ll be pleased to hear that he’s not at all unhappy with his current role at the Emirates.