Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Leon Kügeler/Getty Images)

Barcelona have reportedly agreed personal terms with Karim Adeyemi and have sent an official bid for the Borussia Dortmund winger.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who says Adeyemi has made it clear he won’t sign a new deal at Dortmund and that he only wants the move to Barca.

The Germany international’s current contract expires in 2027, so BVB will likely be under pressure to accept a reasonable offer for him now, or else he could walk away on a free transfer in a year’s time.

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Arsenal and Manchester United have also had an interest in Adeyemi in recent times, but it now looks like Barcelona have moved into pole position…

??? BREAKING: Karim Adeyemi agreed terms with Barcelona and informed BVB he only wants Barça move. Adeyemi, out of contract in June 2027 and not planning to sign new deal. ?? Barcelona sent an official bid to BVB to get Adeyemi now, working to get it done. pic.twitter.com/7zHJQIeflr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2026

“BREAKING: Karim Adeyemi agreed terms with Barcelona and informed BVB he only wants Barça move. Adeyemi, out of contract in June 2027 and not planning to sign new deal. Barcelona sent an official bid to BVB to get Adeyemi now, working to get it done,” Romano posted on X.

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Will Premier League clubs regret missing out on Karim Adeyemi?

Adeyemi looks like an exciting signing for Barcelona after impressing during his time in the Bundesliga, and it’s perhaps a surprise that Premier League clubs didn’t go in more strongly for him.

The 24-year-old finished last season with ten goals and six assists in total, and looks like he’ll end up moving for relatively cheap in what is widely seen as a really inflated market at the moment.

Arsenal and United have been among the English clubs to consider Adeyemi, but for one reason or another it seems he wasn’t a priority for them.

The Gunners could really do with someone of his pace and skill in their front three, though, while MUFC might benefit from more depth in that department, even if it perhaps makes sense for them to focus on other areas of their squad first.