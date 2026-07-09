Liverpool told to pay another record fee for Mo Salah replacement

Bradley Barcola in action for PSG at the Club World Cup (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Liverpool want Bradley Barcola – but they’re going to have to break some serious records if they want to sign him this summer.

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Liverpool want to add a top class attacker this summer, and for a long time we’ve heard about Bradley Barcola being top of their list.

The PSG winger is interested in a move as he looks to for a team where he is a key starter rather than a valuable squad player, and Liverpool would be a perfect destination for him.

The Parisians have accepted that the France international wants to go – but they know they’ve got an elite player on their hands, and according to TeamTalk they’re demanding a hefty £150m transfer fee for him.

Liverpool would have to commit record figures to secure winger

After spending so much on the like of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak last summer, it’s hard to imagine Liverpool spending that much again – but it’s not impossible either.

Mo Salah has now gone, creating some space on the wage bill. But it still feels like a huge risk – neither Wirtz nor Isak has yet worked out, will the Reds really risk another record fee just one year on from that?

We’ll find out in the next few weeks.

In other news…

There’s an experienced midfielder hitting the transfer market this summer, and at least one Premier League team are interested in him.

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Andrey Santos – but that doesn’t mean the Ederson deal is dead, according to well informed sources.

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