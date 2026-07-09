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Bruno Guimaraes has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal as per the latest from journalist Ben Jacobs.

The North London club is working diligently behind the scenes to secure their priority midfield target, looking to capitalise on the player’s clear desire to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

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Ben Jacobs update on Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal

According to a detailed update from prominent reporter Ben Jacobs, Bruno Guimaraes has already verbally agreed personal terms with Arsenal.

This development signals a major breakthrough on the player’s side, indicating that contractual lengths and individual salaries will not prove an issue for the Gunners.

Despite this significant progress, a major hurdle remains. Newcastle United continue to insist that their captain is absolutely not for sale this summer.

The Magpies’ hierarchy has denied any direct negotiations with Arsenal thus far, actively maintaining their public stance to shield their core star from a departure.

However, following these breakthrough conversations with the player’s camp, Arsenal are fully expected to place a formal bid to force Newcastle into structured talks.

Arsenal preparing third offer after two bids rejected

The upcoming proposal will mark the third time Mikel Arteta’s side has approached the Tyneside club.

Arsenal have already had two lucrative official offers rejected in recent weeks.

Their initial approach, valued at roughly £55 million, was quickly dismissed, and a second, much-improved package totaling £65 million was also firmly knocked back by the Magpies.

Despite these setbacks, the reigning Premier League champions are refusing to walk away.

The club’s leadership is currently structuring a third official bid designed to finally test Newcastle’s resolve.

As per previous updates from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who stated that a valuation sitting somewhere between £65 million and £90 million would likely be the sweet spot required to accelerate formal club-to-club negotiations.

With Guimaraes having already formally notified Newcastle of his strong wish to join Arsenal, the Gunners are confident an increased package can unlock a deal.

Martinelli on Bruno Guimaraes: “He’s one of the best midfielders in the world.”

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has previously spoke highly of his fellow countryman, heaping praise on the impact the midfielder brings to the pitch.

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“He’s one of the best midfielders in the world,” Martinelli told Sky Sports.

“He has incredible quality, he controls the game, and he’s a great person as well. Anyone would want him in their team.”

Martinelli’s public endorsement highlights the strong relationship the pair share from their time together with the Brazilian national team, fueling further belief that Guimaraes would seamlessly transition into Arteta’s tactical framework at the Emirates.