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Arsenal are ready to make a fresh bid for Bruno Guimaraes after the player informed Newcastle his wish to leave the club to join the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has made midfield reinforcement a major priority ahead of the new campaign and views Guimaraes as the ideal addition to strengthen Arsenal’s engine room.

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Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal preparing new Bruno Guimaraes offer

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are preparing a new official bid for Bruno Guimaraes.

Mikel Arteta is driving this interest internally and desperately wants him at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have already tested Newcastle’s resolve twice, seeing a £55 million opening bid rejected, followed by a second approach worth a £65 million package turned down as well.

Romano indicates that a fee somewhere between £65 million and £90 million could accelerate club-to-club talks.

The journalist also revealed that Guimaraes informed Newcastle’s hierarchy last week of his desire to move to the Emirates Stadium. However, the Brazil international has no intention of forcing an exit and has chosen to leave the final decision in the hands of both clubs.

???? Arsenal prepare new official bid for Bruno Guimarães: Arteta wants him. ?? £55m already rejected, second approach at £65m package rejected too — fee in between £65m and £90m could accelerate talks. Bruno told Newcastle last week that he wants #AFC move but won’t create… pic.twitter.com/DPa3QyMJpE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2026

The development has also been reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, who stated that Guimaraes had formally expressed his wish to join Arsenal.

While Arsenal are stepping up their pursuit and indicating a willingness to table a package worth up to £60 million, Ornstein noted that official club-to-club contact has remained limited.

Newcastle’s public stance continues to be highly stubborn, with the Magpies maintaining they will not entertain bids for the 28-year-old captain.

Having already parted with key assets Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer for a combined £160 million, Newcastle are under no immediate financial pressure to cash in.

Bruno Guimaraes would be a fantastic addition for Arsenal

Securing Guimaraes would represent a massive statement of intent for the reigning Premier League champions.

Fresh off a strong individual World Cup campaign where he registered four assists for Brazil, the midfielder is widely regarded as one of the most complete box-to-box operators in England.

His progressive passing, press resistance and ball-winning qualities would add another dimension to Arteta’s midfield and could form one of Europe’s strongest trios alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

At 28, Guimaraes is entering the peak years of his career and would provide Arsenal with immediate quality and leadership as they look to defend their Premier League crown and mount another serious challenge in the Champions League.