Bundesliga sensation creates transfer war between Premier League rivals Arsenal & Spurs

Arsenal and Tottenham could be heading for another transfer battle this summer, with both north London clubs reportedly keeping tabs on one of the most exciting young wingers in the Bundesliga.



The Premier League market for wide forwards is already becoming crowded, and clubs are having to move quickly before prices rise even further.

For Arsenal, another explosive winger would make sense as Mikel Arteta looks to keep his title-winning squad fresh and unpredictable.

Tottenham, meanwhile, need more attacking quality and depth as they try to close the gap on the Premier League’s strongest sides.

That shared need makes this a very interesting story, especially with more English clubs also watching the situation.

Arsenal and Spurs join growing interest from Premier League

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Tottenham are among five Premier League clubs eyeing a move for RB Leipzig and Norway winger Antonio Nusa.

The 21-year-old has attracted attention after strong performances for both club and country, and his pace, dribbling ability and versatility make him an obvious fit for English football.

Leipzig are unlikely to let him go cheaply. Get German Football News reported that the Bundesliga club value Nusa at around €60m, with the winger under contract until 2029.

That long deal gives Leipzig control and means any Premier League club will need to make a serious offer.

World Cup form has raised his profile

Nusa’s reputation has also grown during Norway’s impressive World Cup run.

Bundesliga.com highlighted his role in Norway’s historic tournament, including their run to the quarter-finals after beating Brazil in the last 16.

Arsenal should only move if they see Nusa as a genuine long-term upgrade, not just another squad option.

Arteta already has strong wide players, so spending big on another winger must be part of a clear plan.

For Tottenham, the deal may make even more sense. They need more directness and unpredictability in attack, and Nusa would bring exactly that.

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