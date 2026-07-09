Chelsea winger getting bids from Saudi Arabia as Blues look to move on from £40m mistake

Alejandro Garnacho in action for Chelsea (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to sell Alejandro Garnacho this summer, and there is some interest from outside the Premier League.

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Chelsea are having an interesting summer – they’ve done little business, although they have sold their first choice left back and are now in the process of selling one of their talented young midfielders (Andrey Santos) to a rival for Champions League places (Manchester United).

Last summer’s business between those two saw Alejandro Garnacho signed by the Blues for £40m. That went about as well as everyone expected – that is to say, not very well.

Saudi bids could get Chelsea out of sticky situation with winger

There are already rumours that the Blues want to move him on, and today useful transfer insider Ben Jacobs comes in with claims that there is interest from Saudi Arabia in the Argentine.

“There’s been an enquiry from Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia, they’re looking for a young left sided attacker.”

He says there are “multiple clubs interested,” from the Premier League and beyond. It’s clear that a loan won’t work for Chelsea, at least as it stands, so we will have to wait and see what these interested teams are offering us – and most importantly, if Garnacho fancies life in Saudi Arabia.

In other news…

Sunderland are trying to replicate their superb last summer, this time they’ve got their sights on players of an even stronger pedigree.

Bruno Guimaraes is a player in demand from a number of top clubs – but it’s Arsenal who have the lead in the race to sign him right now.

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