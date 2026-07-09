England star's absence from training is precautionary, he is expected to face Norway

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

England’s preparations for their World Cup quarter-final against Norway have been hit by a brief injury scare, but the mood around the squad appears calmer than first feared.



At this stage of a tournament, even one missed training session can create panic, especially when it involves an important defender ahead of a knockout game.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The timing also matters. England are just days away from facing a dangerous Norway side in Miami, and with Erling Haaland leading their attack, Thomas Tuchel will want his strongest defensive unit available.

Any doubt around a key centre-back naturally becomes a major talking point, but the latest indications suggest this is more about managing workload than dealing with a serious injury.

England receive encouraging update before Norway clash

According to BBC, Marc Guehi’s absence from England training on Wednesday was precautionary, and he is expected to be fit for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Norway.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

His absence was reportedly linked to muscular fatigue, but the issue is not thought to be serious.

That will come as a relief for England, especially because several players were not involved in full training.

Reuters reported that Guehi, Declan Rice and Reece James trained separately as England continued preparations for the Norway match, while James is still dealing with a hamstring issue.

Defensive decisions still matter for Tuchel

England’s official website also confirmed that the squad had returned to training before travelling to Florida, with the quarter-final scheduled for 10pm BST, 5pm local time, at the home of the Miami Dolphins.

England Football noted that the Three Lions still had two more days of preparation before the game.

England are right to manage Guehi carefully rather than take unnecessary risks in training. He has been one of their most reliable defenders, and against Norway’s physical attack, his presence could be crucial.

Still, this is a reminder of how fragile tournament planning can be. One fitness issue can change a whole back line, especially with Reece James also a concern.

Overall, if Guehi is available as expected, England should feel confident. But Tuchel must make sure his defence is fully ready, because Norway are exactly the kind of opponent who will punish even small mistakes.