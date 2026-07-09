Man United stance on Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos revealed by journalist

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s midfield rebuild may need more than one big-name signing, and that is why Andrey Santos is such an interesting name to watch.



United have spent recent windows chasing established stars, but the smarter move this summer could be targeting a younger midfielder before his value rises even further.

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The Brazilian is not yet a finished product, and that is important to say.

He has Premier League experience, but he has not fully established himself at Chelsea.

Still, his technical quality, football intelligence and long-term upside make him the kind of player United should be looking at if they want to build a stronger, younger midfield core.

Man United interest built around potential and intelligence

According to journalist Andy Mitten, Manchester United like Santos because of his “amazing” football brain, his potential to become Brazil’s No.6, his previous Premier League experience and the belief that his value is likely to increase.

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That profile makes sense for United. Santos is still only 22, but he has already experienced different football environments, including Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg.

The Guardian reported that Man United are targeting the Chelsea midfielder, who is valued at around £50m.

As I said on @TOTDevils , MUFC like Andrey Santos for his ‘amazing’ football brain. That he’ll become Brazil’s no.6. That he has some PL experience. Not perfect since he’s not fully established, but a serious emerging talent. And he’s a player with a value likely to increase — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) July 8, 2026

This could be a smarter long term move

The biggest reason United should be interested is development potential. Santos impressed during his time in France.

He had registered nine goals and three assists for Strasbourg in 26 appearances across all competitions during the 2024/25 season.

Santos would be a clever signing for Man United if the price is sensible. He is not the complete midfielder yet, so fans should not expect him to arrive and immediately solve every problem in the middle of the pitch.

However, United need to start signing players before they become impossible to afford.

Santos has the athleticism, composure and tactical intelligence to grow into a serious Premier League midfielder.

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