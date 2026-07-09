Erling Haaland transfer dream is alive despite huge contract at Man City

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are never far away from the biggest names in football, and their long-term search for another superstar striker continues to create headlines.



Even with a squad already packed with attacking quality, the Spanish giants always plan several years ahead, especially when a generational goalscorer becomes part of the conversation.

From Manchester City’s point of view, there is no immediate panic over the future of Erling Haaland.

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The Premier League club have the player tied down to a huge long-term deal, and any possible move would be extremely complicated.

Still, Real Madrid’s admiration is not new, and this story feels more like a long-term watch than an active transfer push.

Real Madrid continue to monitor Erling Haaland

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid remain admirers of Man City striker Erling Haaland and still have him on their radar for a potential future move.

The report adds that Madrid have followed him for years, going back to his time at Norwegian side Molde.

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That long-standing interest is understandable. Haaland has become one of the most reliable goalscorers in world football, and his record at City has made him almost impossible to ignore.

However, he signed a new 10-year contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2034.

Long contract makes deal complicated for Spanish giants

That contract is the biggest obstacle for Real Madrid.

Reuters reported last month that City even considered legal action after a Real Madrid presidential candidate claimed he would try to sign Haaland and suggested there was a release clause, a claim later rejected by the player’s camp.

This is more of a dream target than a realistic short-term transfer. Real Madrid may admire him, but admiration does not change the fact that City hold a very strong position.

That said, Madrid have always been patient when chasing elite forwards. If circumstances change in future years, they will likely be ready.

For now, though, City should feel calm. Unless the player actively pushes for a move or Madrid prepare a record-breaking package, this looks like a long-term story rather than something that will happen soon.

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