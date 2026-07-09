(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United have agreed a deal to sign Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow as their new backup goalkeeper.

The experienced shot-stopper will make a rare, direct move between the historic rivals to reinforce the club’s goalkeeping department ahead of an intensive domestic and European schedule.

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Romano confirms Karl Darlow deal who will replace Bayindir

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have firmly locked in the deal, issuing his signature “here we go” confirmation.

The 35-year-old veteran has agreed to join the Red Devils on a free transfer following the recent expiration of his contract at Elland Road.

The administrative process is moving swiftly, with all terms finalized and the official contract signature scheduled to follow on Friday.

? Manchester United agree deal to sign Karl Darlow as new backup goalkeeper, here we go! Deal done and signature to follow on Friday. Bayindir expected to leave — story after @lauriewhitwell. pic.twitter.com/Aox5kfNQ6J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2026

Darlow’s arrival at Old Trafford completely clears the path for Altay Bayindir to leave the club.

The 28-year-old Turkish international has struggled to find consistent minutes since his arrival from Fenerbahce, featuring in only 17 competitive games.

With Darlow coming in to settle as the secondary choice behind undisputed number one Senne Lammens, Bayindir is expected to return to his homeland, with Besiktas leading the race for his signature.

United had actively drawn up a shortlist for an experienced, homegrown backup option to sit ahead of Tom Heaton, ultimately preferring a cost-effective move for Darlow over Wolves’ Sam Johnstone.

Leeds United facing goalkeeping rebuild

Darlow’s exit marks another significant change in Leeds’ goalkeeping department.

Daniel Farke’s squad had already experienced major upheaval earlier in the window after Leeds United also sold long-term first-choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier to Arsenal.

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Darlow had famously stepped up to claim the starting spot during the high-stakes second half of last season following Meslier’s impending exit, putting in impressive performances and keeping five clean sheets across 22 top-flight matches.

With both senior options now out of the picture, Leeds are aggressively shifting focus in the transfer market, launching active pursuits for targets like Zion Suzuki to completely rebuild their defensive spine.