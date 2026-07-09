Keir Starmer hints at exciting plan for if England win World Cup 2026

Keir Starmer, Harry Kane, and Jude Bellingham (Photo by Julian Finney, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has dropped an exciting hint at a possible bank holiday to celebrate if England win this summer’s World Cup.

The Three Lions are through to the quarter-finals after an exciting win over co-hosts Mexico in the last round, and they’ll take on Norway in their next game this Saturday night.

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With some big names like Germany, Brazil, Portugal, and the Netherlands already out of the tournament, there’ll be growing hope and expectation about England going all the way.

If they do it, it’ll be England’s first World Cup win in 60 years, so it seems only fair that the country would be treated to a holiday to celebrate!

Keir Starmer hints at bank holiday if England win World Cup

“On the question of a bank holiday, I think I don’t want to jinx it, but ask me again if we get to the final,” the PM said, as quoted by BBC News.

Starmer is a big football fan and Arsenal supporter, and he’s likely to be in attendance at the World Cup final if England get there.

The final is set to take place on the 19th of July, though Starmer is also expected to step down as Prime Minister to be replaced by Andy Burnham the following day.

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Either way, one imagines it would be nice for him to end his premiership on a bit of a high by celebrating England ending 60 years of hurt and giving everyone a day off to celebrate.

World Cup quarter-final schedule France vs Morocco – Thursday 9pm Spain vs Belgium – Friday 8pm England vs Norway – Saturday 10pm Argentina vs Switzerland – Sunday 2am

England have made it to the last two European Championship finals, losing on penalties to Italy in 2021, and then 2-1 to Spain in 2024.

France and Spain are probably the slight favourites over England for this year’s World Cup, but with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in such fine form, Thomas Tuchel’s side can’t be ruled out.