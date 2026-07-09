Watch: Kylian Mbappe stuns Morocco with brilliant goal and assist to send France into semi-finals

(Photo by Jose Hernandez/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe has fired France into the lead against Morocco with a sensational second-half strike, putting Les Bleus into another World Cup semi-final appearance.

The France captain had endured a frustrating opening 45 minutes after seeing a penalty brilliantly saved by Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, with the sides going into the interval level at 0-0.

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Kylian Mbappe scores stunning opener for France

Mbappe made amends for his earlier miss in spectacular fashion.

In the 60th minute, Désiré Doué picked out the forward on the edge of the penalty area, and the Real Madrid superstar took one touch before curling a sublime effort into the top-right corner.

Bounou was left with absolutely no chance as the ball flew into the net.

The goal was Mbappe’s eighth of this World Cup, drawing him level with Lionel Messi in the race for the golden boot.

Watch the goal below:

C'est magnifique ? Kylian Mbappé fires France ahead and it is a beauty of a goal pic.twitter.com/SlzlRh9Rmh — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 9, 2026

Ousmane Dembele doubles the lead for France

Just six minutes after Mbappe scored France’s opener, he then set up Ousmane Dembele for the second.

The 27-year-old slipped a pass into the path of Dembele, who cut inside and guided a precise finish towards the bottom-right corner.

Bounou got a touch to it this time and it wasn’t enough to keep it out as the ball rolled in. The quick-fire double put France firmly in control of the quarter-final tie.

Watch the goal below:

Ousmane Dembélé extends France's lead ??? That's two goals in six minutes ?? pic.twitter.com/QG7vxrOHgz — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 9, 2026

France reach third consecutive World Cup semi-final

France have reached yet another World Cup semi-final, their third semi-final in a row.

France lifted the trophy in 2018 before reaching the final again in 2022 , where they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in one of the greatest finals in World Cup history.

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Les Bleus will now face either Spain or Belgium in the semi-finals as they continue their quest for a second World Cup title in three tournaments.

With Mbappe once again delivering on the biggest stage, France look every bit like genuine contenders to go all the way.