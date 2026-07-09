Lamine Yamal and Julian Alvarez (Photo by David Ramos, Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for Laureus)

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has sent a clear transfer message to Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez about joining him at the Nou Camp.

The Spain international made no effort to hide what a big fan he is of Alvarez, and how much he thinks the Argentine would make a perfect fit for Barca’s playing style.

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Alvarez has also been linked with Arsenal this summer, but there has been a lot more noise about Barcelona trying to sign him, and it seems Yamal is doing his bit to fuel the speculation.

See below for the 18-year-old’s message to Alvarez, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on his official X page…

???? Lamine Yamal on Julián Álvarez:

“We wait for him at Barça with open arms. Julián for sure is that kind of player everyone wants to play with… he’s absolutely perfect for Barça style”. “He’s a top player, we all know that. I hope he joins”, told @mundodeportivo ?? pic.twitter.com/FqvWbT1kyg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2026

“We wait for him at Barça with open arms. Julián for sure is that kind of player everyone wants to play with… he’s absolutely perfect for Barça style. He’s a top player, we all know that. I hope he joins,” Yamal told Mundo Deportivo, as quoted and translated by Romano.

Atletico will surely not be too happy about this after previous transfer stories about their star player.

What next for Julian Alvarez?

Even if the Alvarez-Barca stories won’t go away, it doesn’t necessarily mean the deal is going to happen, and things could even get quite ugly.

Atletico CEO Gil Marin has previously spoken publicly about reporting Barcelona to FIFA for the way they’ve handed their approach for the former Manchester City striker.

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Real Madrid also made a surprise move for Alvarez earlier this summer, but announced that a bid had been rejected, which was laughed off by their rivals.

Overall, it’s perhaps not out of the question that Atletico are simply going to make this too difficult for any transfer suitors, so unless Alvarez himself really pushes to be allowed to leave, he may well end up staying for the time being.